Rajaiah’s Secret Meeting with Damodar Raja Narasimha: From TRS to Congress?

Telangana MLA Rajaiah meeting former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Damodar Rajanarsimha secretly caused a sensation among political circles. As Rajaiah’s political trajectory has taken some unexpected turns in recent times, this meeting has a significant political impact.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister KCR, recently released its initial list of MLA candidates for the upcoming elections. With names unveiled for 115 constituencies, the focus was on minimal changes to the existing roster of sitting MLAs. However, one notable omission from the list was MLA Rajaiah. Rajaiah’s exclusion from the candidate list might seem like a regular political development, but it’s essential to understand the context. His political career has been marred by allegations of sexual harassment from multiple individuals. These allegations have cast a shadow over his political future and have likely contributed to his absence from the candidate list. Notably, the Station Ghanpur ticket, which Rajaiah held, was announced for Kadiyam Srihari in his place.

Despite his omission from the BRS candidate list, Rajaiah has maintained his faith in Chief Minister KCR. Some political observers speculated that he might receive a Member of Parliament (MP) ticket from BRS, indicating that he might still have a role to play within the party. However, in a surprising twist, Rajaiah recently had a clandestine meeting with Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha. This meeting has sparked speculation about Rajaiah’s potential shift in political loyalties to the Congress party. One significant aspect that fuels these speculations is the shared community and rapport between Rajaiah and Rajanarasimha. Both leaders belong to the same community, and their longstanding relationship adds weight to the rumors of Rajaiah joining Congress. It’s important to note that Rajaiah’s political journey has been far from linear. He was initially a member of the Congress party before making a significant move to TRS during the Telangana movement. Now, as the political tides ebb and flow, he appears to be exploring options beyond the BRS.

As the election season in Telangana gains momentum, Rajaiah’s political future remains uncertain – Will he secure a ticket from Congress? Or will he continue in BRS?