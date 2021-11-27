Squally weather fails to deter Amaravati farmers’ padayatra!!

The Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati farmers is gathering momentum by each passing day. As the yatris are braving rain and squally weather, the people and the political leaders are joining hands with them as a mark of solidarity. The Yatra has completed 27 days on Friday and on Friday, the yatra covered several parts in Nellore district.

The Yatra, which began on November 1 in Tulluru in the Amaravati capital area, will end on December 15 at Tirupati. On Friday, the Jana Sena leaders welcomed the yatra in Nellore district and walked through the streets of Nellore to express their support to the yatra.

On Friday, Jana Sena senior leader Nadendla Manohar joined the yatra in Nellore city. Speaking on the occasion, he said that his party would not allow the state capital to be moved even an inch from Amaravati. He said due to the faulty policies of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state currently does not have any capital city. He said it was unfortunate that the ruling YSRCP was reneging on the agreement that the government had entered into with the capital farmers.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders expressed total support to the padayatra in Nellore. TDP parliamentary constituency incharge Abdul Aziz and assembly constituency incharge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy welcomed the yatra and walked with the padayatris for some distance. They slammed the YSRCP government for its faulty policies on the issue of the capital city.