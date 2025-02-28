x
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Sree Vishnu in and as MRITHYUNJAY in his next investigative thriller

Published on February 28, 2025 by nymisha

Sree Vishnu in and as MRITHYUNJAY in his next investigative thriller

Sree Vishnu, known for choosing a diverse range of scripts is currently working on an investigative thriller directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment. Ramya Gunnam presenting the film. The actor is celebrating his birthday today.

To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film revealed the title teaser. Titled “Mrithyunjay,” the teaser begins with the intriguing line, “Game is Over, Jay,” followed by a series of intense flash cuts that give viewers a peek into the world of this investigative thriller. In the teaser, Sree Vishnu appears in two contrasting roles: as an investigator and as a prisoner, raising the intrigue. The glimpse builds anticipation, concluding with a powerful dialogue, “The game is not finished until I say.” With the shoot completed, Mrithyunjay post production works going on.

Reba John is playing the female lead, opposite Sree Vishnu after the blockbuster Samajavaragamana. The cinematography by Vidhya Sagar is terrific, while music director Kaala Bhairava’s score is makes the title teaser more thrilling. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing, and Manisha A. Dutt oversees production design.

Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal
