Sree Vishnu in and as MRITHYUNJAY in his next investigative thriller

Sree Vishnu, known for choosing a diverse range of scripts is currently working on an investigative thriller directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment. Ramya Gunnam presenting the film. The actor is celebrating his birthday today.

To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film revealed the title teaser. Titled “Mrithyunjay,” the teaser begins with the intriguing line, “Game is Over, Jay,” followed by a series of intense flash cuts that give viewers a peek into the world of this investigative thriller. In the teaser, Sree Vishnu appears in two contrasting roles: as an investigator and as a prisoner, raising the intrigue. The glimpse builds anticipation, concluding with a powerful dialogue, “The game is not finished until I say.” With the shoot completed, Mrithyunjay post production works going on.

Reba John is playing the female lead, opposite Sree Vishnu after the blockbuster Samajavaragamana. The cinematography by Vidhya Sagar is terrific, while music director Kaala Bhairava’s score is makes the title teaser more thrilling. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing, and Manisha A. Dutt oversees production design.