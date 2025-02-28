x
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal

Published on February 28, 2025 by nymisha

Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal

suriya big investment in mumbai

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi emerged as one of the most successful young producers of Telugu cinema. He is occupied with films as a producer and he even tests his luck as a distributor. He acquired the theatrical rights of NTR’s Devara for the Telugu states and he made decent profits through the film. There are strong rumors that Vamsi will produce NTR’s upcoming movie to be directed by Nelson. For now, he has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Suriya’s upcoming film Retro. Suriya will soon work in the production of Naga Vamsi and the film will be directed by Venky Atluri.

Suriya has been struggling for success from a long time. His recent Telugu films ended up as disasters and he needs a solid hit. There are no strong distributors to acquire the Telugu rights. Naga Vamsi now stepped in and he assured that he would get a big release across the Telugu states. There would be no risk for Naga Vamsi and he would release the film on an advance basis through his regular distributors. Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment are the producers.

