Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi emerged as one of the most successful young producers of Telugu cinema. He is occupied with films as a producer and he even tests his luck as a distributor. He acquired the theatrical rights of NTR’s Devara for the Telugu states and he made decent profits through the film. There are strong rumors that Vamsi will produce NTR’s upcoming movie to be directed by Nelson. For now, he has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Suriya’s upcoming film Retro. Suriya will soon work in the production of Naga Vamsi and the film will be directed by Venky Atluri.

Suriya has been struggling for success from a long time. His recent Telugu films ended up as disasters and he needs a solid hit. There are no strong distributors to acquire the Telugu rights. Naga Vamsi now stepped in and he assured that he would get a big release across the Telugu states. There would be no risk for Naga Vamsi and he would release the film on an advance basis through his regular distributors. Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment are the producers.