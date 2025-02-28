x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sree Vishnu Promises A Crazy Ride

Published on February 28, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sree Vishnu in and as MRITHYUNJAY in his next investigative thriller
image
Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal
image
Sree Vishnu Promises A Crazy Ride
image
Pooja Hegde demands big for an Item Song?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: All about the Allegations on SS Rajamouli

Sree Vishnu Promises A Crazy Ride

Sree Vishnu, continues to explore new horizons, offering audiences a perfect mix of uniqueness and humor in his films. The actor who is busy with couple of projects will be joining hands with a first-timer Yadunaath Maruthi Rao for a new movie, which was officially announced, on the actor’s birthday.

The film will be produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner as Production No 3, with Hema and Shalini presenting the movie. The announcement poster showcases an altered Hero Honda CD100 bike, featuring five tires in a one-of-a-kind arrangement, making it clear that this film will be all about unrestrained fun.

With the quote, “Get in for a crazy ride – no breaks, just laughs!” the film guarantees an experience filled with light-hearted, hilarious moments. The cinematography is by Sai Sriram, while music is by Radhan.

The makers will later announce the film’s heroine and other details.

Next Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal Previous Pooja Hegde demands big for an Item Song?
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Vishnu in and as MRITHYUNJAY in his next investigative thriller
image
Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal
image
Sree Vishnu Promises A Crazy Ride

Latest

image
Sree Vishnu in and as MRITHYUNJAY in his next investigative thriller
image
Suriya and Naga Vamsi into a Fair Deal
image
Sree Vishnu Promises A Crazy Ride
image
Pooja Hegde demands big for an Item Song?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: All about the Allegations on SS Rajamouli

Most Read

image
AP State Budget 2025-26: Highlights and Priorities
image
Posani Krishna Murali send to Judicial Custody
image
Andhra Pradesh: Job Opportunities in Germany

Related Articles

Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot