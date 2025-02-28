Sree Vishnu Promises A Crazy Ride

Sree Vishnu, continues to explore new horizons, offering audiences a perfect mix of uniqueness and humor in his films. The actor who is busy with couple of projects will be joining hands with a first-timer Yadunaath Maruthi Rao for a new movie, which was officially announced, on the actor’s birthday.

The film will be produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner as Production No 3, with Hema and Shalini presenting the movie. The announcement poster showcases an altered Hero Honda CD100 bike, featuring five tires in a one-of-a-kind arrangement, making it clear that this film will be all about unrestrained fun.

With the quote, “Get in for a crazy ride – no breaks, just laughs!” the film guarantees an experience filled with light-hearted, hilarious moments. The cinematography is by Sai Sriram, while music is by Radhan.

The makers will later announce the film’s heroine and other details.