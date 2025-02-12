Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood

Sreeleela is undoubtedly the most happening beauty in Telugu cinema. She has no time and she rejected several crazy projects. At the same time, she is expanding her stardom in Tamil and Hindi languages. The Telugu beauty is the leading lady in the debut film of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film is titled Diler and it is a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Dinesh Vijan will bankroll this interesting attempt and the film also marks Sreeleela’s debut into Bollywood.

Sreeleela is the leading lady in one more crazy Hindi film that will start rolling very soon. Sreeleela is the heroine in Kartik Aryan’s upcoming film to be directed by Anurag Basu. The film is said to be a romantic entertainer backed under a musical backdrop. Pritam will score the music and the shoot commences in March this year. Sreeleela has allocated the dates for this film recently and she is turning busy with a lot of Bollywood offers. In Tollywood, she has completed the shoot of Nithiin’s Robinhood that is due for release. She is shooting for Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara that releases this year.