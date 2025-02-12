x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood

Published on February 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer
image
Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood
image
Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?
image
Inside Info: Chiranjeevi’s Clever Strategy to Promote His Upcoming Movie
image
Photos: Brahma Anandam Movie Pre release Event

Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood

Sreeleela is undoubtedly the most happening beauty in Telugu cinema. She has no time and she rejected several crazy projects. At the same time, she is expanding her stardom in Tamil and Hindi languages. The Telugu beauty is the leading lady in the debut film of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film is titled Diler and it is a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Dinesh Vijan will bankroll this interesting attempt and the film also marks Sreeleela’s debut into Bollywood.

Sreeleela is the leading lady in one more crazy Hindi film that will start rolling very soon. Sreeleela is the heroine in Kartik Aryan’s upcoming film to be directed by Anurag Basu. The film is said to be a romantic entertainer backed under a musical backdrop. Pritam will score the music and the shoot commences in March this year. Sreeleela has allocated the dates for this film recently and she is turning busy with a lot of Bollywood offers. In Tollywood, she has completed the shoot of Nithiin’s Robinhood that is due for release. She is shooting for Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara that releases this year.

Next Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer Previous Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?
else

TRENDING

image
Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer
image
Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood
image
Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?

Latest

image
Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer
image
Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood
image
Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?
image
Inside Info: Chiranjeevi’s Clever Strategy to Promote His Upcoming Movie
image
Photos: Brahma Anandam Movie Pre release Event

Most Read

image
KCR forecasts by-elections in Telangana
image
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Too many FIRs Registered
image
Naga Chaitanya to be seen in a Historic Film Soon

Related Articles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025