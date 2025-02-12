Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?

Icon Star Allu Arjun has dedicated five complete years for Pushpa. He came out of the look and announced that he would do back-to-back films. His film with Trivikram is under discussion and it will happen this year. In a surprise, Allu Arjun has given his nod to Atlee and the pre-production work is happening at a faster pace. Actually, Atlee met Allu Arjun and narrated the script last year. When everything was going as per the plan, Allu Arjun demanded a share in the film’s profits.

He wanted Geetha Arts and Sun Pictures to collaborate in the production. While Sun Pictures hesitated, Atlee had to focus on other projects. Recently, Allu Arjun himself called up Atlee and his team. He agreed to work on the film for his quoted remuneration and Sun Pictures accepted the proposal of Allu Arjun. Both Atlee and Allu Arjun will be taking big remunerations for this high voltage actioner and the shoot commences very soon.

Atlee is in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest and the film is aimed for summer 2026 release.