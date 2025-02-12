x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?

Published on February 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer
image
Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood
image
Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?
image
Inside Info: Chiranjeevi’s Clever Strategy to Promote His Upcoming Movie
image
Photos: Brahma Anandam Movie Pre release Event

Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?

Icon Star Allu Arjun has dedicated five complete years for Pushpa. He came out of the look and announced that he would do back-to-back films. His film with Trivikram is under discussion and it will happen this year. In a surprise, Allu Arjun has given his nod to Atlee and the pre-production work is happening at a faster pace. Actually, Atlee met Allu Arjun and narrated the script last year. When everything was going as per the plan, Allu Arjun demanded a share in the film’s profits.

He wanted Geetha Arts and Sun Pictures to collaborate in the production. While Sun Pictures hesitated, Atlee had to focus on other projects. Recently, Allu Arjun himself called up Atlee and his team. He agreed to work on the film for his quoted remuneration and Sun Pictures accepted the proposal of Allu Arjun. Both Atlee and Allu Arjun will be taking big remunerations for this high voltage actioner and the shoot commences very soon.

Atlee is in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest and the film is aimed for summer 2026 release.

Next Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood Previous Inside Info: Chiranjeevi’s Clever Strategy to Promote His Upcoming Movie
else

TRENDING

image
Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer
image
Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood
image
Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?

Latest

image
Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer
image
Sreeleela turning busy in Bollywood
image
Real Story: What made Allu Arjun and Atlee film Happen?
image
Inside Info: Chiranjeevi’s Clever Strategy to Promote His Upcoming Movie
image
Photos: Brahma Anandam Movie Pre release Event

Most Read

image
KCR forecasts by-elections in Telangana
image
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Too many FIRs Registered
image
Naga Chaitanya to be seen in a Historic Film Soon

Related Articles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025