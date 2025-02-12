x
Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer

Published on February 12, 2025

Mega daughter turning Full Time Producer

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmita Konidela floated Gold Box Entertainment and she produced projects like Sridevi Shoban Babu and Senapathi. She has been in plans to produce a film with her father Chiranjeevi and the project got delayed due to various reasons. As per the recent happenings, Sushmita Konidela will co-produce two upcoming projects of Chiranjeevi that will start soon. Sushmita Konidela will co-produce Chiranjeevi – Anil Ravipudi film along with Sahu Garapati. Chiranjeevi himself made this news official.

Megastar has given his formal nod for Bobby and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Sushmita Konidela will also be a part of the film as a co-producer. She will overlook the production responsibilities. She would be sharing the profits in these projects. Sushmita Konidela is turning busy as a full time producer. She earlier worked as a Costume Designer for many Mega projects.

