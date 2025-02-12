Is Daaku Maharaaj Digital Streaming Delayed?

Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam released during the Sankranthi holiday season this year. Game Changer is streaming on Amazon Prime and Sankranthiki Vastunnam will soon stream on Zee5. Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj was sold for Netflix and there is no discussion about the digital streaming date. Netflix hasn’t announced the streaming date and there is a discussion about the streaming date. As per the update, the dubbing in the South languages got delayed and the production team had to submit the content.

Daaku Maharaaj will stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on Netflix. The film may stream on Netflix in March and the date would be announced very soon. Bobby Kolli directed Daaku Maharaaj and the film featured Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath in other prominent roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Thaman scored the music for Daaku Maharaaj. Balakrishna is currently shooting for Akhanda 2 and the film is announced for Dasara 2025 release.