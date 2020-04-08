Srinu Vaitla struggling to get a producer

After a series of super hits, Srinu Vaitla raced to the top and his career graph reached rock bottom after a series of debacles. The ace director is struggling hard to start his next. He recently met Bellamkonda Sreenivas and convinced him with a script. But several filmmakers who are ready to produce Bellamkonda’s film are backing out after Srinu Vaitla came on to the board to direct the film.

Srinu Vaitla is now finding it tough to find a producer. He is ready to work on a profit-sharing basis without charging a penny but his poor track record is scaring the producers. Srinu Vaitla met a bunch of producers recently but most of them showed no interest to hear his script. He was super confident in convincing Mythri Movie Makers but they too cited various reasons. He is quite confident about starting his next project soon.