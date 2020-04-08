Revoke Narsipatnam doctor’s suspension: Naidu tells AP Govt

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken strong objection to the YSRCP government suspending a doctor following his comments alleging non-supply of personal protection equipment to the health workers treating the COVID-19 patients.

In a tweet, Mr Naidu said: Dr. Sudhakar opened up about the lack of masks and gloves at Narsipatnam Govt Hospital which is the minimum responsibility of AP Govt. Instead of addressing the issue, the doctor was suspended. His only crime was to demand for an N-95 mask. This is utterly shocking.”

Mr Naidu said that if frontline medical soldiers are disrespected like this, how the government can motivate them enough to expose themselves to risk in order to protect and rescue patients. Doctors and healthcare staff must be protected and cared for during these terrible times.

Mr Naidu expressed his solidarity with Dr Sudhakar and demanded that the government cancel his suspension orders immediately.