Star comedian to turn director soon

Priyadarshi made an impressive debut with Pelli Choopulu and he never looked back after the film’s release. The actor is quite busy with several projects and he also tested his luck as the lead actor with Mallesam. He received critical acclaim for the attempt and his performance in the recent offering Jaathi Ratnalu is winning the hearts of the audience. During his recent media interaction, Priyadarshi revealed that he will soon test his luck as a director. Priyadarshi is working on a script currently and he will announce the details about his directorial debut very soon.

Priyadarshi is quite delighted with the response Jaathi Ratnalu is receiving from the audience. He said that he was quite tensed before the film’s release and he is glad that the audience are loving the comedy in the film. Jaathi Ratnalu featured Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi in the lead roles. Anudeep is the director and Nag Ashwin is the producer.