Sudheer Varma stays away from Saakini Daakini

Talented director Sudheer Varma is busy with a bunch of projects. He completed the shoot of the Korean remake Midnight Runners and the film is titled Saakini Daakini. Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas are the lead actors in this action thriller. The film is hitting the screens this month but the film’s director Sudheer Varma is absent for the film’s promotions. The young director already moved on to his next film and is busy with the shoot of Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura.

It is heard that the creative differences between Sudheer Varam and the film’s producer Sunitha kept him away from the film’s promotions. Sudheer Varma made enough changes for Saakini Daakini to suit the taste of the audience but the producer Sunitha is strict on her stand without any changes. She hired a new director and some of the episodes are shot again after Sudheer Varma completed the shoot. The director then decided to stay away from the film and the promotions. He would even skip the pre-release event of the film. Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures are the producers.