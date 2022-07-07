Suhasini Maniratnam to play grandmom in ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’

With a formidable line of accomplished actors in its star cast, upcoming web series ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ is raising anticipation levels ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video.

In the six-episode series, Suhasini Maniratnam will be seen essaying the lead in the episode named

‘Why did she leave me there…?’

Suhasini, who will be seen playing the character of a grandmother, shared about her role in the story, saying, “Nagesh Kukunoor insisted on me and was very confident about me playing this grandmother role. And I am old enough to play such a character.”

She further elaborated, “I need to talk about Nagesh’s courage. It requires a lot of courage and strength to pick up such a story – love and affection between grandmother and her grandson. We generally tend to think of Romeo and Juliet. I didn’t have enough guts to play this role, but my friend Revathy convinced me to play this role. I couldn’t convince myself as a grandmother.”

The episodes feature Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya in pivotal roles.

After the successful run of ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, Amazon Prime Video brings the second local edition of the audience’s favourite international Amazon Original series Modern Love.

With ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’, the anthology brings a star-studded cast playing interesting characters in unique stories of love.

‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 8.