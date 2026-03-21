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Home > Movie News

Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers

Published on March 21, 2026 by swathy

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Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers

Fresh off the success of Shambhala, Shining Pictures reunites with director Ugandhar Muni for their next large-scale venture. Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju are producing this high-budget socio-fantasy thriller with Sundeep Kishan leading the cast.

The announcement came with a powerful concept poster showcasing a lion and a wolf clashing head-on, split by a mythical sword glowing in the dusk. The poster carries the striking line: “Some wars never end. Some kings never die.” It hints at a world of ancient conflicts and heroic legends, setting a strong visual tone from the outset.

Sundeep Kishan is stepping into a completely new zone, promising a never-before-seen avatar. Given the scale and ambition, the film is expected to be one of the biggest productions of his career.

Aiming at a pan-India release, the team is designing a visually rich fantasy narrative with high-end technical standards. Pre-production is underway, with shooting scheduled for August 2026. Cast and crew announcements will roll out soon.

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