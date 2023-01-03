Sundeep Kishan’s Michael Arrival Date

Sundeep Kishan’s high-budget action entertainer Michael is being made at a Pan India level with Ranjit Jaykodi helming it. Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are producing the movie where Divyansha Kaushik will be seen as Sundeep Kishan’s love interest.

The film’s first single Neevuntey Chaalu, a breezy romantic melody packed with lots of love and feel, was released recently to a superb response. Interim, the makers announced to release the movie worldwide on February 3rd in all south Indian languages and Hindi. Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and other prominent actors are seen in this intriguing poster.

Previously, the makers released a teaser showing the action side of the movie. They will opt for aggressive promotions in the coming days.