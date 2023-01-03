Buzz: Geetha Govindam Combo on Cards?

After Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, director Parasuram is working on a script for Naga Chaitanya. The duo met several times and the young actor suggested changes for the script. There are strong speculations that the project is now kept on hold. Parasuram is now holding talks with Vijay Deverakonda for a film. The duo worked for super hit film Geetha Govindam in the past. Dil Raju arranged the meeting recently and Parasuram is yet to narrate the script to Vijay Deverakonda. Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this prestigious project if things materialize.

Vijay Deverakonda is in plans to resume the shoot of Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. The team is waiting for the arrival of Samantha and 40 days of shoot is left pending. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a film in the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film starts rolling soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.