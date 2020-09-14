Supreme Court bars arrest of Dr Ramesh Babu

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has taken it as a prestige issue to arrest Dr. Ramesh Babu, managing director of the Dr. Ramesh Hospitals, in the Swarna Palace fire case. It has even gone to the Supreme Court seeking stay on the High Court’s orders against further probe into the palace fire till further orders.

Now, the Supreme Court has lifted the High Court stay on the investigation but at the same time, it barred the State Government from unilaterally taking Dr. Ramesh Babu into custody for questioning. However, the High Court may take a decision on this.

The Supreme Court allowed the State Government to go ahead with investigation into the Swarna Palace fire. It has not taken into consideration the AP Government’s contention that Dr. Ramesh Babu has been absconding without cooperating with the investigation. All those matters may be placed before the High Court which can take a final decision on that.

Mukul Rohatgi, who has been arguing the CM’s personal cases, has once again argued for the AP Government on the Swarna Palace fire tragedy which led to the death of 10 Covid patients. Dr. Ramesh Babu has got a relief for now but it is not sure how the AP Government’s investigation will give new twists in future.