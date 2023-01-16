Suriya on the top among the South Celebrities

Tamil actor Suriya is the top South Indian celebrity as per the study that is conducted by Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB). When it comes to the languages, Suriya is on the top in Tamil, Allu Arjun topped in Telugu, Dulquer Salman and Fahadh Faasil are on the top in Malayalam. Tamil Superstar Vijay is in the second place after Suriya. A total number of 5246 respondents participated in the survey which was carried out recently. A total number of 18 celebrities are listed from South and Suriya is on the top.

Six actors from Telugu, six actors from Tamil, two from Kannada and four from Malayalam are listed. The research was done in November and December last year. Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) conducts a research on celebrities and this is the first time, the research was done exclusively for South. Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda are rated top from Telugu. Vijay and Siva Karthikeyan are in the second and third place from Tamil. Kichcha Sudeep is on the top from Kannada cinema.