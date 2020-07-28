Sushant Singh Rajput’s father shocks Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th and an investigation is currently in process. Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, the alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput. In his five-page complaint, KK Singh said that Rhea Chakraborty instigated Sushant to commit suicide and she exploited him financially. The complaint was registered on Sunday in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station. A team of Bihar cops reached Mumbai to question Rhea Chakraborty. The actress was already grilled by the Mumbai cops after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

Sushant’s father KK Singh said that his health issues are not letting him to go to Mumbai to fight the case and hence the case was filed in Patna. Rhea Chakraborty is booked under sections 341, 323, 342, 420 and 406. The Mumbai cops recorded the statements of 38 people and the investigation is currently on. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on Hotstar and the film is a smashing hit. Everyone lauded the actor’s performance.