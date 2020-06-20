T govt offices to work on rotational basis

The Telangana government on Saturday directed all the government offices to function on a rotational basis starting June 22 till July 4 with 50 per cent staff.

The working strength of all government offices was kept at a maximum of 50 per cent amid a spike in the corona cases. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 among government employees.

Of late, the corona cases in Secretariat, the epicentre of the state administration, have been on the rise. Covid-19 has hit the BRKR Bhavan which houses the GHMC office with more than four employees tested positive for the infection. A CMO staffer working in the Metro Rail Bhavan was tested positive for the infection following which an entire floor at the Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan was sealed.

The recent cases of employees in government offices testing positive for coronavirus has come as a serious concern for the Andhra Pradesh government. Following this, the secretariat TNGOs’ association appealed to the chief secretary to issue orders allowing functioning of government offices with only 20 per cent employees on a rotational basis.

As the state prepares for Unlock 1.0, Telangana reported the steepest single-day spike till date with 499 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 6,526. Three deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

A wave of infections are being reported as Telangana gradually moving to Unlock from the complete lockdown. The offices are opened, markets, malls, temples have been reopened. The number of fatalities is also on the rise. With three deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities rose to 198.

New Guidelines

All government offices should function with 50 per cent staff

The 50 per cent staff should work on rotation basis

Employees not on duty should not leave their headquarters

Pregnant women and those suffering from different ailments should avail leave

Official drivers have been asked to stay in respective peshis

Officers who have exclusive chambers should attend to work every day