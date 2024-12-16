x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode
image
Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away
image
Nikhil Maliyakkal Crowned Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8
image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS
image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away

Distinguished tabla maestro and a four time winner of the coveted Grammy award, Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in the wee hours of Monday as per the reports from his close family members. He breathed his last in a hospital in San Francisco in the US after getting admitted for serious complications related to heart related ailments.He was hospitalised for two weeks and later moved to intensive care as his health worsened.

Born in 1951, Zakir Hussain rose through the ranks and emerged as one of the best percussionists our country has ever produced. He won numerous laurels and awards throughout his career which spanned close to six decades. He was conferred awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023. He also won the Grammy in the Contemporary World Music Album category in 2009. He is well-known for his collaboration with several Western musicians, including The Beatles.

He worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram that brought to fore his midas touch with the musical instrument.

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, his daughters Anisa Qureshi and her family, Isabella Qureshi and her family, his brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and his sister Khurshid Aulia. He leaves behind an unfilled void in the music world and a legacy that is cherished and respected by millions music lovers across the world.

Condolences started pouring in for the virtuoso from politicians, sportspersons, film celebs and common people across the country after the news about his demise came out.

Next Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode Previous Nikhil Maliyakkal Crowned Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode
image
Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away
image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

Latest

image
Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode
image
Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away
image
Nikhil Maliyakkal Crowned Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8
image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS
image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

Most Read

image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

Related Articles

Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil