Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away

Distinguished tabla maestro and a four time winner of the coveted Grammy award, Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in the wee hours of Monday as per the reports from his close family members. He breathed his last in a hospital in San Francisco in the US after getting admitted for serious complications related to heart related ailments.He was hospitalised for two weeks and later moved to intensive care as his health worsened.

Born in 1951, Zakir Hussain rose through the ranks and emerged as one of the best percussionists our country has ever produced. He won numerous laurels and awards throughout his career which spanned close to six decades. He was conferred awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023. He also won the Grammy in the Contemporary World Music Album category in 2009. He is well-known for his collaboration with several Western musicians, including The Beatles.

He worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram that brought to fore his midas touch with the musical instrument.

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, his daughters Anisa Qureshi and her family, Isabella Qureshi and her family, his brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and his sister Khurshid Aulia. He leaves behind an unfilled void in the music world and a legacy that is cherished and respected by millions music lovers across the world.

Condolences started pouring in for the virtuoso from politicians, sportspersons, film celebs and common people across the country after the news about his demise came out.