Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a delighted man with the result of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is minting huge money across the nation and it is performing exceptionally well across North India. The film underperformed in the Telugu states and it is yet to reach the breakeven status. There are a lot of factors for this. It is a known secret that Mega fans have boycotted the film and this had an impact on the opening numbers of the film. He is even criticized on social media for not bringing the names of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Soon, Allu Arjun stepped into damage control mode after he was out of jail. He met Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu in their residences. Sukumar and the producers of Pushpa 2 met Chiranjeevi on the day of release but Allu Arjun did not make it for the meeting though he was in the city. He should have met Chiranjeevi on that day. Finally, Allu Arjun is into damage control mode and he met Mega brothers. Allu Arjun is now a pan-Indian star and he will take a long break from work. He is in talks with Trivikram for a mega budget film that will roll next year.