x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode
image
Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away
image
Nikhil Maliyakkal Crowned Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8
image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS
image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a delighted man with the result of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is minting huge money across the nation and it is performing exceptionally well across North India. The film underperformed in the Telugu states and it is yet to reach the breakeven status. There are a lot of factors for this. It is a known secret that Mega fans have boycotted the film and this had an impact on the opening numbers of the film. He is even criticized on social media for not bringing the names of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Soon, Allu Arjun stepped into damage control mode after he was out of jail. He met Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu in their residences. Sukumar and the producers of Pushpa 2 met Chiranjeevi on the day of release but Allu Arjun did not make it for the meeting though he was in the city. He should have met Chiranjeevi on that day. Finally, Allu Arjun is into damage control mode and he met Mega brothers. Allu Arjun is now a pan-Indian star and he will take a long break from work. He is in talks with Trivikram for a mega budget film that will roll next year.

Previous Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode
image
Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away
image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

Latest

image
Allu Arjun into Damage Control Mode
image
Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passes away
image
Nikhil Maliyakkal Crowned Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8
image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS
image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

Most Read

image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

Related Articles

Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil