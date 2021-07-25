Tamannaah to shake leg with Varun Tej?

Mega Prince Varun Tej is back to the sets of Ghani, a sports drama and he plays a boxer in the film. Kiran Korrapati is making his directorial debut and Saiee Manjrekar is the heroine. As per the reports emerging, Milky beauty Tamannaah will be seen shaking her leg with Varun Tej in a special number. Tamannaah will be seen in a glamorous avatar in this song and the actress recently gave her nod. The song will be a peppy number and will be shot in a set. The climax portions of Ghani are currently under shoot.

Ghani is high on expectations and Varun Tej transformed himself to get the look of a boxer. Thaman is the music director and Allu Bobby, Sidhu Mudda are the producers. The film releases later this year.