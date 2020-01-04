Tamannaah’s no for Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently in a lean patch and he is all set to start shooting for his next film directed by Boyapati Srinu. He pinned many hopes on this big-budget action entertainer that is in the final stages of pre-production. Boyapati is in plans to rope in a top-rated actress for the project. Several names are considered and the makers approached Tamannaah for the film.

The actress straightaway rejected the film citing that she is quite busy with other projects. As of now, Tamannaah is currently shooting for Gopichand’s Seetimaar and she hasn’t signed any new projects. The regular shoot of Balakrishna’s film starts this month and Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer. This untitled project releases during the second half of 2020.