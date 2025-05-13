Tamil Director impresses Balayya?

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers made their Tamil debut with Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith in the lead role. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran ended up impressive and the producers made decent profits. Speculations said that Ajith offered one more film for Adhik Ravichandran and the discussions are going on. Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers too announced that they are ready to produce one more film with Ajith if things fall in the right place.

As per the ongoing speculations from the Tamil media, Adhik Ravichandran has met Tollywood veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and narrated a script. NBK has responded on a positive note for now and the further developments about the film are yet to be known. It is unclear about when the project starts as Balakrishna has Akhanda 2, a film with Gopichand Malineni and two other films lined up.