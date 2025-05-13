x
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
Tamil Director impresses Balayya?

Published on May 13, 2025 by swathy

Tamil Director impresses Balayya?

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers made their Tamil debut with Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith in the lead role. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran ended up impressive and the producers made decent profits. Speculations said that Ajith offered one more film for Adhik Ravichandran and the discussions are going on. Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers too announced that they are ready to produce one more film with Ajith if things fall in the right place.

As per the ongoing speculations from the Tamil media, Adhik Ravichandran has met Tollywood veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and narrated a script. NBK has responded on a positive note for now and the further developments about the film are yet to be known. It is unclear about when the project starts as Balakrishna has Akhanda 2, a film with Gopichand Malineni and two other films lined up.

