Buzz: Sree Vishnu to work with Geetha Arts Again

Comic actor Sree Vishnu is back with a bang with Single. After Samajavaragamana, Single is one more solid comic entertainer from Sree Vishnu. Allu Aravind’s GA2 Pictures bankrolled the film and Single will leave them in handsome profits. As per the new update, GA2 Pictures is in plans to work with Sree Vishnu once again. The production house produced Aay, an impressive film last year and Anji made an impressive directorial debut with this film.

Anji has now pitched an interesting idea for Sree Vishnu and the project is on cards. Anji penned an entertainer and Sree Vishnu is impressed. But the project may not materialize very soon because of the commitments of Sree Vishnu. The actor has 4-5 films lined up. An official announcement will be made soon. Sree Vishnu also has Single 2 lined up and the film too will start soon.