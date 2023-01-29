Taraka Ratna’s health is stable

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s health is stable now, yet critical. After fainting at Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra, he was shifted to Kuppam hospital and then for better treatment to Narayana Hrudalaya, Bangalore. NTR and Kalyanram visited Taraka Ratna today in Bangalore along with their families.

NTR, Kalyan Ram and Balakrishna interacted with the media and updated about Taraka Ratna’s health. The actor is still in coma and doctors asked to wait till Monday for further updates. Doctors are currently monitoring the situation closely and Taraka Ratna is currently on ventilators and is responding to stimuli and also showing movements in his eye pupils.

Balakrishna asked party workers and fans to pray for his speedy recovery. The health bulletin is expected anytime soon.

