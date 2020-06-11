TDLP demands CBI enquiry into YCP sand, land, wine and mine mafia

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) here on Thursday condemned the YCP Government for ordering a CBI probe into the Chandranna Beema, Chandranna Thofa, Kanuka and fiber grid projects of the previous Government. The TDLP, at its online strategy committee meeting, said the ruling YCP leaders indulged in massive mafia scams in sand, land, wine, mine, Coronavirus kits, bleaching powder and cement in its first one year rule. Instead of vainly targeting the Opposition, the Government would do a better service to people if it ordered yhe CBI enquiry into the unchecked corruption scams of YCP.

TDLP Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Opposition Leader in Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Kesav, TDLP deputy leaders Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and others took part in the meeting. They said the ruling YCP obviously went into self-defence as it was unable to give a reply to the chargesheet released by TDP on its one year scams and destructive rule.

The TDLP asserted that there was a clear cut public backlash against cancellation of Ramzan Thofa, Christmas Gift and Sankranthi Kanuka. In order to cover up this, the YCP came out with the CBI probe. The misinformation campaign against Heritage was condemnable. Only Rs. 49 lakh worth order was given to Heritage but the YCP was talking about Rs. 40 Cr only to malign the image of the company and for taking political advantage. Heritage was only one among the many companies which got the Government orders through online bidding held by AP Civil Supplies Corporation at national level at that time.

The TDLP pointed out that the fibergrid project was a prestigious one and became a model for the entire country. It was developed at a very cost effective manner but the YCP Government was unable to use this good project and set it aside. Chandranna Beema proved to be very useful even as many poor families were suffering due to cancellation of this scheme. If the CM was bold enough, he should order CBI probe into the disappearance of 13 lakh tonnes sand from the sand reaches in rivers itself in the last one year. A truck load of sand worth Rs. 8,000 was sold in black market at Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. Severe shortage was created in the state as most of this sand was diverted and illegally transported to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.