TDP allowed Jagan, Sharmila padayatras, says Somireddy

Former minister and TDP leader, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, on Saturday came down heavily on chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating problems for the opposition parties in the state. He said that there was no democracy in Andhra Pradesh.

He criticized the state police for acting as security personnel of the YSR Congress. Referring to the incidents at Anaparthi in East Godavari district on Friday, the former minister blamed the government and the police for not allowing Chandrababu Naidu to speak to the people.

“If a former chief minister is not allowed to speak, what kind of democracy exists in the state,” Chandramohan Reddy asked.

He said that the TDP had allowed Y S Sharmila, Y S Vijayamma and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct public meetings on the roads. “TDP government did not stop them from holding meetings, blocking traffic for hours together,” Chandramohan Reddy said.

The former minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was unable to digest the increasing support coming for the TDP meetings. “People are turning against the government and it is visible in the large number of people attending Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshows and Lokesh’s padayatra,” the former minister said.

He said that the turn out of the people for the TDP meetings is an indication of falling popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the days of Jagan Mohan Reddy are numbered and people are ready to throw him out of power in the next elections.

The former minister made an appeal to the people to get ready to show the door to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also wanted the people to send the dictator and psycho to jail and not let him ruin the state.