Shankar resumes the shoot of Indian2

Gone are the days where directors and lead actors used to do multiple films at a time. After the budgets got heaped up, it is only the hero who is juggling between films and not the directors. Shankar is an exception and he is juggling between two huge projects, Ram Charan’s RC15 and Kamal Haasan’s Indian movie sequel Indian 2.

Shankar completed RC15 shoot few days ago in Hyderabad and Kurnool. Yesterday he posted a BTS picture of Indian 2 on his social media account and updated him about the shoot of Indian 2. The film will have a 30days long schedule in Adityaram Studios in Chennai. This is going to be the longest schedule for the film. Makers are also planning two foreign schedules.