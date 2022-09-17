TDP, BJP see conspiracy behind SLP on Amaravati

The opposition TDP and the BJP state unit have smelt some conspiracy behind the state government filing a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the judgment of the AP high court on Amaravati controversy.

The AP high court on March 3, 2022, had directed the State government to develop Amaravati city as capital in six months. It had also directed the state to develop the commercial and residential plots to be given to the farmers in three months. The court asked the state government to provide quality infrastructure in Amaravati as per the provisions of the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act 2014.

BJP national general secretary, Y Sathya Kumar, said that the SLP was a political game of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to delay the construction of Amaravati as capital. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy would go down in history as the most incapable chief minister who could not build the state capital.

He said that the state government would have filed the SLP within 90 days of the high court judgment. Now, it is six months and pointed out that the SLP would not stand valid before the law in the Supreme Court.

TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, saw defeat of the State government in the court of law once again. He said that the State government was misinterpreting the high court judgment and its remarks on the jurisdiction of the State legislature to make the law on the capital city.

TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav said that the Supreme Court would reflect the feelings and sentiments of the people of Andhra Pradesh, who want Amaravati to be their capital.