Exclusive: Samantha flying to USA

Top actress Samantha is away from social media from the past two months and kept her film shoots on hold. Her fans are left in panic after there are rumors about her health. Though her manager clarified that Samantha is doing extremely fine, there are talks that the actress is suffering from a skin related disease. Telugu360 exclusively heard that the actress will fly down to USA this month and will take treatment in a top hospital based in USA for skin treatment.

There is no clarity about when the actress would return back from USA. The shoot of Kushi featuring Vijay Deverakonda is kept on hold for now. The team is waiting for the arrival of the actress. Samantha is in talks with the makers of Kushi and she informed them about the same. Mythri Movie Makers pushed the film’s release and the film may have a summer 2023 release. Samantha is done with the shoot of Yasodha and Shaakuntalam and they will hit the screens soon.