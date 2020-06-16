TDP boycotts Governor’s speech in both Houses

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday attended the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session wearing black dresses to register their protests against false cases being launched against their leaders.

They boycotted the Governor’s speech in both Assembly and Council in protest against the ‘undemocratic and autocratic’ regime of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. They came out holding placards and raising slogans that Jagan Reddy came to power asking for One Chance but using the same to destroy the entire state.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu along with MLAs and MLCs paid tributes at the NTR statue at Venkatapuram prior to going to the Assembly. Mr. Lokesh led a Padayatra to the Assembly premises in which some of the MLAs and MLCs including Lokesh wore complete black dress. They raised slogans denouncing the anti-people policies of the YCP government.

TDLP Deputy Leader Nimmala Rama Naidu slammed the Government for trying to avoid comprehensive debats in the Assembly on people’s problems by limiting it to a 2-day session only. He asserted that the CM should take steps for conducting the session for at least 15 days. By taking necessary precautions, the Assembly session can be held for a considerable period of time in order to discuss and find solutions for the people’s problems.

Mr. Rama Naidu deplored that Jagan regime was ruthlessly suppressing the voice of the TDP leaders only to cover up its multi-crore scams in sand, liquor and so on. In the name of poor people’s welfare, the ruling YCP leaders were plundering the public money and wealth in every way possible. Even if YCP blocks chances for debating issues in Assembly, the TDP would continue and step up its struggle against the ruling party misrule.

Former Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa asserted that the Government was behind the false cases filed against himself and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. He said that they had just attended a marriage which was misused by the ruling party leaders to get fabricated cases filed against them now only to silence their voices.