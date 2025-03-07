TDP Faces Intense Competition for MLC Seats

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is currently buzzing with activity as the race for MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seats heats up. With five seats up for grabs, the party is witnessing fierce competition among its members. Out of these, one seat has been allocated to the ally party Jana Sena, leaving four seats for TDP candidates. Nearly 25 aspirants are vying for these positions, with around 10 contenders putting in strong efforts to secure a nomination.

The Assembly premises have been bustling for the past three days as hopeful candidates and their supporters try to influence the decision-making process. Some aspirants are directly approaching TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, while others are lobbying through senior leaders. The situation has become particularly complex as some former MLAs who had sacrificed their seats in previous elections are now seeking a chance to continue their political journey.

Names like Ashok Babu, BT Naidu, and Duvvada Ramarao are among those hoping for another opportunity. Duvvada Ramarao, in particular, is being strongly recommended by TDP MLAs from Visakhapatnam district, citing the need for representation from his social group. Similarly, Janga Krishna Murthy, who had previously given up his MLC seat for the YSRCP, is also being considered, thanks to efforts by Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu.

Prominent leaders like Devineni Uma, Vangaveeti Radha, and KS Jawahar are also in the race, with many trying to win over the party leadership. The final decision is expected soon, as nominations must be filed by the 10th of this month. With the last day for nominations falling on Monday, clarity on the final candidates is anticipated by Sunday.