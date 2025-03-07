YSRCP Leader Borugadda Submitted Fake Medical Certificate to HC

Borugadda Anil, a notorious rowdy sheeter from Guntur and a YSRCP leader, has landed in trouble for allegedly submitting a fake medical certificate to the Andhra Pradesh High Court to secure interim bail. Anil, who is currently in Rajahmundry Central Prison as a remand prisoner, had sought bail citing his mother Padmavati’s ill health. The court granted him interim bail from February 15 to 28, with a condition to surrender before the jail superintendent by 5 PM on February 28.

However, Anil filed another petition on March 1, seeking an extension of his interim bail, claiming his mother was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai and needed two more weeks of medical care. To support his plea, he submitted a medical certificate allegedly issued by Dr. PV Raghav Sharma, Chief Cardiologist at Lalitha Super Specialty Hospital in Guntur.

Police grew suspicious of the certificate’s authenticity and launched an investigation. Upon contacting Lalitha Hospital, Dr. Raghav Sharma denied issuing any such certificate and clarified that Anil’s mother had never received treatment there. The court, which had extended Anil’s interim bail until March 11, warned of strict action if the certificate was found to be forged.

Anil, who is facing multiple cases, including one for defaming TDP leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, is now on the run. Police from Anantapur and Guntur districts are actively searching for him, but his phone remains switched off. Authorities are also considering filing another case against Anil for submitting false documents to the court.