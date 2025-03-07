x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSR Family Drama : YS Jagan Accuses Sister Sharmila

Published on March 7, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
YSRCP Leader Borugadda Submitted Fake Medical Certificate to HC
image
YSR Family Drama : YS Jagan Accuses Sister Sharmila
image
NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation
image
Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack
image
Risk or Apology: Truth behind Salman and Atlee Film?

YSR Family Drama : YS Jagan Accuses Sister Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Hyderabad, alleging that his sister, YS Sharmila, is manipulating family assets through unethical means. The dispute revolves around the transfer of shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Limited, with Jagan claiming that Sharmila is exploiting their mother, YS Vijayamma, to gain control over the family’s holdings.

YS Jagan stated that YS Sharmila’s greed has led to the illegal transfer of shares, and he emphasized that the love and affection he once had for her have now faded due to her actions. He accused her of using Vijayamma as a front to legitimize the share transfers while secretly orchestrating the entire process. Jagan further revealed that despite attempts to resolve the matter amicably, Sharmila’s actions have forced him to seek legal intervention.

The petition also highlights that Sharmila has no direct investment or managerial role in the company, yet she is pushing for control over the shares. Jagan argued that the share transfers were done without proper legal procedures, and he urged the tribunal to restore the shares to their rightful owners.

This YSR family feud has taken a legal turn, with both sides presenting their arguments. The NCLT has postponed the hearing to April 3, leaving the final decision pending. The case has drawn significant attention, as it involves not just family dynamics but also substantial financial stakes.

Next YSRCP Leader Borugadda Submitted Fake Medical Certificate to HC Previous NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation
else

TRENDING

image
NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation
image
Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack
image
Risk or Apology: Truth behind Salman and Atlee Film?

Latest

image
YSRCP Leader Borugadda Submitted Fake Medical Certificate to HC
image
YSR Family Drama : YS Jagan Accuses Sister Sharmila
image
NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation
image
Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack
image
Risk or Apology: Truth behind Salman and Atlee Film?

Most Read

image
YSRCP Leader Borugadda Submitted Fake Medical Certificate to HC
image
YSR Family Drama : YS Jagan Accuses Sister Sharmila
image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America

Related Articles

Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree