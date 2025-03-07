YSR Family Drama : YS Jagan Accuses Sister Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Hyderabad, alleging that his sister, YS Sharmila, is manipulating family assets through unethical means. The dispute revolves around the transfer of shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Limited, with Jagan claiming that Sharmila is exploiting their mother, YS Vijayamma, to gain control over the family’s holdings.

YS Jagan stated that YS Sharmila’s greed has led to the illegal transfer of shares, and he emphasized that the love and affection he once had for her have now faded due to her actions. He accused her of using Vijayamma as a front to legitimize the share transfers while secretly orchestrating the entire process. Jagan further revealed that despite attempts to resolve the matter amicably, Sharmila’s actions have forced him to seek legal intervention.

The petition also highlights that Sharmila has no direct investment or managerial role in the company, yet she is pushing for control over the shares. Jagan argued that the share transfers were done without proper legal procedures, and he urged the tribunal to restore the shares to their rightful owners.

This YSR family feud has taken a legal turn, with both sides presenting their arguments. The NCLT has postponed the hearing to April 3, leaving the final decision pending. The case has drawn significant attention, as it involves not just family dynamics but also substantial financial stakes.