TDP fact finding committee on Ruia oxygen tragedy

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has formed a fact-finding committee to look into the tragic death of many Covid patients due to lack of timely oxygen supply at the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. TDP AP president Atchannaidu announced that the committee would check details of the human tragedy as the Government was trying to cover it up.

The fact finding committee would consist of Tirupati parliamentary constituency TDP president G. Narasimha Yadav, former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy, party national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, former MLA M. Sugunamma, Chittoor parliamentary constituency party president Pulivarthy Nani, Bathyala Chengalrayudu and Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy.

Ms. Sugunamma and other members tried to visit Ruia to meet Covid patients there but the police arrested them and shifted to the Alipiri police station. CPI National Secretary K. Narayana was also arrested when he was proceeding to Tirupati to express his protest.

Atchannaidu said that the Government abdicated its responsibility at a very critical time when the Coronavirus second wave was shaking up lakhs of people all over the State. The Government was providing wrong information about the treatment facilities which was causing a lot of problems for the patients and leading to their untimely deaths.