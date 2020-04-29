TDP general body condemns YSRCP lockdown violations

TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the party leaders and cadres to continue their services for COVID-afflicted poor people and bring all possible pressure on the YSR Congess Party Government to save farmers, workers and poor families.

Addressing the TDP general body meeting held online, Mr. Naidu pointed out that as a responsible political party, the TDP has been quickly responding in times of national calamities and he lauded the party leaders who observed 12-hour Deeksha protests favouring Coronavirus relief to poor workers.

The general body discussed various issues and passed several resolutions relating to virus preventive measures and the relief measures being required for poorer sections of society. It passed a resolution condemning the negligence and lockdown violations of YSRCP MLAs and leaders who became responsible for mass transmission of the killer virus. By organising tractor rallies with flexis and crowd gatherings, YSRCP leaders became ‘super spreaders’ in this crucial time. The ruling party leaders’ greed for votes pushed Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Chittoor districts into danger now. Kurnool emerged as one of the 15 districts in the country where virus threat was increasing alarmingly.

The TDP demanded that the Government pay all pending salary arrears to sanitation workers. Following letters from Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to the Centre and the State, some sections got relief. Hundred per cent pension was paid to the retired employees for April. Tobacco auctions were re-started to save farmers. The stranded AP fishermen were being brought back in special buses from Gujarat. CMs of Tamil Nadu and other States have responded and provided relief to AP stranded workers in their respective states.

The general body condemned the AP Government’s adamant attitude in not using volunteers for door delivery of COVID relief and assistance even though Rs. 4,000 public money was spent on volunteers’ salaries every year. No volunteers or special staff were there in Kerala but they were delivering 17 varieties of essentials door to door in that state. By ration distribution at depots, YSRCP was putting lives of 1.48 crore people at risk. This would cause crowds of 450 to 900 gathering for ration which would expose poor families to virus. One crore DWCRA women were also being forced to distribute pamphlets containing CM Jagan Reddy photos at every door despite virus threat. Rice distributed to journalists was of very poor quality. AP Government has not spent any funds from its side but only given rice and dal released by Centre. Poor quality chickpeas were given in place of dal and commissions were taken for sugar distribution.

TDP leaders strongly objected to proposed doubling of water cess as already, RTC fares, current charges, sand prices, diesel and petrol rates have been hiked. Out of total 50 lakh tonnes foodgrains production in the state, not even 5 lakh tonnes was bought. Horticulture, vegetable and aqua culture farmers were not given any support. False cases were being filed against TDP leaders even in Corona crisis. Police beat up a TDP MPP candidate in Bapatla. Thirty activists were harassed by police in Madugula for forwarding a message on Whatsapp.

TDP said that YSRCP released just Rs. 1,400 Cr for women as against Rs. 27,000 Cr worth promises made during election. Vijayasai Reddy was resorting to collections in Vizag and YSRCP leaders are using Coronavirus as an ATM. Rs. 10,000 should be given to construction workers and minimum facilities should be made available at quarantine centres. Cash assistance of Rs. 5,000 should be given to poor families.