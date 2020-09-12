TDP gives protest call outside temples

The TDP on Saturday called on party leaders and activists to protest at various temples on each day for a week against the attacks on Hindu temples.

Former MLA from Vijayawada central constituency called on party leaders and activists to launch protest in front of Suryadevelayam (Sun God temples) on Sunday, Shiva temples on Monday, Anjaneyaswamy temples on Tuesday, Aiyappa temples on Wednesday, Saibaba temples on Thursday, Ammavaridevastanam on Friday, Vishunu temples on Saturday.

He called on the party supporters to gather outside the temples for a week to make this protest demonstration against the ruling YSRCP government a grand success.

“It is our duty to protect the Hindu temples. Many incidents have happened in the last one year of YSRCP party coming to power,” Bonda Uma said.

The protest call comes in the wake of the fire mishap at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Antarvedi in East Godavari district in which a 60-year-old wooden chariot was burnt to ashes.

The Andhra Pradesh government, however, warned that if devotees are disturbed or caused any discomfort, strict action will be taken against the protesters. “I am warning TDP leaders if there is any disturbance to peace and security at any temple, we will not spare them,” AP Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao said.