TDP has always been with people, says Naidu

Observing that the TDP activists are always among the people to resolve their problems, party supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, said on Monday that told the party leaders and activists that the psycho and unscrupulous Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has totally destroyed the State in the past four years.

Chairing the TDP general body meeting Chandrababu Naidu stated that he has, in his political life, never seen such a corrupt and criminal rule. The meeting mainly focused on the campaign and the bus yatras to take the recently announced party manifesto ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ (guarantee for the future) to the people.

Stating that already the atrocious rule of this YSRCP has already been taken successfully to the people in the name of ‘Badude Badudu’ programme, Chandrababu told the party leaders and activists to be with the people. “As leaders it is our duty to mingle with the people always and try to resolve their problems,” the DP supremo told the general body meeting.

“As I have successfully achieved surplus power by implementing several revolutionary steps in the power sector, Jagan is imposing a heavy burden on the people by heavily increasing the power charges. In the past four years the power charges have been revised at least seven times,” the former chief minister noted.

Expressing concern that corruption is rampant in the Energy department from installing meters to solar power plants, Chandrababu asked as to why power is being purchased in the market at Rs 10 per unit. He is of the opinion that the inefficiency of the Chief Minister is the primary reason for the price hike and fall in the revenue.

When gas cylinders were supplied free of cost under Deepam scheme, now the Chief Minister has increased the cooking gas prices heavily, the TDP supremo said and asked if Jagan is not responsible for the land prices falling so drastically. “By increasing the registration charges this Government is simply looting the people,” he added. The ruling party leaders are resorting to large scale corruption by creating a sort of horrific atmosphere in the State, he said.