Yash all set to announce his Next

Kannada star Yash turned out to be a National Superstar with the franchise of KGF. It has been more than a year since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 but the actor is yet to announce his next film. He rejected a bunch of films and he is not in a hurry. Yash is waiting for the right script and he has been holding talks with couple of directors from sometime. The actor has finally given his nod for his next as per the update.

Geetu Mohandas who last directed Moothon impressed Yash and the actor has given his final nod recently. As his fans are left in waiting mode from a long time, Yash decided to announce his next film very soon. The film is said to be a love story and is packed with action. More details are expected to be announced very soon.