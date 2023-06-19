Vishwak Sen to Replace Sharwanand?

Peoples Media Factory is all set to team up with Ravi Teja for a multi-starrer. There is a strong buzz that Sharwanand will be a part of the film, which is said to be an emotional journey between a teacher and a student. The film’s scriptwork is currently in progress and Ravi Teja will join this film only after finishing his prior committed projects. So the makers are looking for an actor, who can accommodate dates for them depending on their flexibility.

The latest buzz is that Vishwak Sen is in talks and he is going to replace Sharwanand in the film. Color Photo director Sandeep Raja will direct the film. Ravi Teja will once again listen to the full script before he will go ahead. On the flip side, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao which is directed by Vamsee is scheduled for 20th October release.