Suneetha’s petition posted to July 3

The Supreme Court on Monday posted Dr Narreddy Suneetha Reddy’s petition seeking cancellation of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail. Avinash Reddy is accused in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in March 2029.

The CBI, which is investigating the case had named the Kadapa MP as A8 in the case alleging him of conspiring with the killers. Avinash Reddy, according to the CBI, along with his father Bhaskara Reddy, had spent time with one of the killers Sunil Yadav, on the night Vivekananda Reddy was murdered in his own house in Pulivendula.

The CBI also accused Avinash Reddy of conspiring for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, who opposed Aviansh Reddy’s candidature for Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency on the YSR Congress ticket.

After the CBI named him in the case, Avinash Reddy approached the Telangana high court and secured anticipatory bail. Dr Suneetha Reddy had filed the petition in the supreme court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail.

She alleged that Avinash Reddy was not cooperating with the CBI in the investigation of the case. She also alleged that Avinash Reddy was threatening the witnesses in the case and prayed for cancellation of the court.

However, the Supreme Court had issued notice to Avinash Reddy seeking his reply for the petition and posted the case for next hearing on July 3.