Adipurush First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Good

Adipurush First Weekend Worldwide Collections
Adipurush has a good weekend worldwide as the film has collected a gross of 267 Cr Worldwide. Distributor share of the film stands at 149 Cr. The film has an excellent Sunday in Telugu Version with a very good jump all over the Telugu States. Hindi version stayed flat same as Saturday with multiplexes dropping a bit and Single Screens compensating that jump. Karnataka also has done good business while Tamil Nadu & Kerala have continued with lackluster collections.
Overseas performance of the film is disappointing with just 5 Million gross whereas Saaho collected 7 Million gross in its first weekend. Even worldwide in comparison with Saaho the film has collected 15Cr more gross with Hindi version really making the difference.
|Area
|First Weekend Collections
|Two days collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|29.70 Cr (including GST)
|21.46 Cr (including GST)
|13.69 Cr (including GST)
|50 Cr NRA
|Ceeded
|7.60 Cr
|5.40Cr
|3.6 Cr
|17.5 Cr NRA
|UA
|8.26 Cr (including GST)
|5.78 Cr (including GST)
|3.68 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|5.76 Cr (including GST)
|4.60 Cr (including GST)
|3.68 Cr (including GST)
|East
|4.75 Cr (including GST)
|3.66 Cr (including GST)
|2.72 Cr (including GST)
|Krishna
|3.58 Cr (including GST)
|2.60 Cr (including GST)
|1.95 Cr (including GST)
|West
|3.28 Cr (including GST)
|2.68 Cr (including GST)
|2.15 Cr (including GST)
|Nellore
|1.76 Cr (including GST)
|1.31 Cr (including GST)
|0.91 Cr (including GST)
|Andhra
|50 Cr NRA
|AP/TS
|64.69 Cr (56.39 Cr excluding GST) - 85.5 Cr Gross
|47.49 Cr (41.49 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross
|32.38 Cr (28.40 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross
|121 Cr NRA (incl P&P)
|Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala
|35 Cr Valued
|Karnataka
|10.5 Cr - 19 Cr Gross
|7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross
|4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|1.9 Cr - 4.8 Cr Gross
|1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross
|0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross
|Kerala
|0.6 Cr - 1.55 Cr Gross
|0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross
|0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross
|North India
|61 Cr - 115 Cr Gross
|33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross
|17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross
|ROI
|75 Cr Valued
|Overseas
| 18.5 Cr - 41 Cr Gross
|15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross
|10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross
|40 Cr Valued
|Worldwide
|157.19 Cr (148.89 Cr excluding GST) - 266.85 Cr Gross
|106.09 Cr (100.09 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross
|64.58 Cr (60.60 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross
|271 Cr
From today it will drop. Heavily