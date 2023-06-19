Adipurush First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Good

Adipurush First Weekend Worldwide Collections

Adipurush has a good weekend worldwide as the film has collected a gross of 267 Cr Worldwide. Distributor share of the film stands at 149 Cr. The film has an excellent Sunday in Telugu Version with a very good jump all over the Telugu States. Hindi version stayed flat same as Saturday with multiplexes dropping a bit and Single Screens compensating that jump. Karnataka also has done good business while Tamil Nadu & Kerala have continued with lackluster collections.

Overseas performance of the film is disappointing with just 5 Million gross whereas Saaho collected 7 Million gross in its first weekend. Even worldwide in comparison with Saaho the film has collected 15Cr more gross with Hindi version really making the difference.

Area First Weekend Collections Two days collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Nizam 29.70 Cr (including GST) 21.46 Cr (including GST) 13.69 Cr (including GST) 50 Cr NRA Ceeded 7.60 Cr 5.40Cr 3.6 Cr 17.5 Cr NRA UA 8.26 Cr (including GST) 5.78 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) Guntur 5.76 Cr (including GST) 4.60 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) East 4.75 Cr (including GST) 3.66 Cr (including GST) 2.72 Cr (including GST) Krishna 3.58 Cr (including GST) 2.60 Cr (including GST) 1.95 Cr (including GST) West 3.28 Cr (including GST) 2.68 Cr (including GST) 2.15 Cr (including GST) Nellore 1.76 Cr (including GST) 1.31 Cr (including GST) 0.91 Cr (including GST) Andhra 50 Cr NRA AP/TS 64.69 Cr (56.39 Cr excluding GST) - 85.5 Cr Gross 47.49 Cr (41.49 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross 32.38 Cr (28.40 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross 121 Cr NRA (incl P&P) Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala 35 Cr Valued Karnataka 10.5 Cr - 19 Cr Gross 7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross 4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross Tamil Nadu 1.9 Cr - 4.8 Cr Gross 1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross Kerala 0.6 Cr - 1.55 Cr Gross 0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross 0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross North India 61 Cr - 115 Cr Gross 33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross 17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross ROI 75 Cr Valued Overseas 18.5 Cr - 41 Cr Gross

15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross 10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross 40 Cr Valued Worldwide 157.19 Cr (148.89 Cr excluding GST) - 266.85 Cr Gross

106.09 Cr (100.09 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross 64.58 Cr (60.60 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross 271 Cr