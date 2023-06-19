Adipurush First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Good

Adipurush has a good weekend worldwide as the film has collected a gross of 267 Cr Worldwide. Distributor share of the film stands at 149 Cr. The film has an excellent Sunday in Telugu Version with a very good jump all over the Telugu States. Hindi version stayed flat same as Saturday with multiplexes dropping a bit and Single Screens compensating that jump. Karnataka also has done good business while Tamil Nadu & Kerala have continued with lackluster collections.

Overseas performance of the film is disappointing with just 5 Million gross whereas Saaho collected 7 Million gross in its first weekend. Even worldwide in comparison with Saaho the film has collected 15Cr more gross with Hindi version really making the difference.

AreaFirst Weekend CollectionsTwo days collections Day1 Worldwide CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam29.70 Cr (including GST)21.46 Cr (including GST)13.69 Cr (including GST)50 Cr NRA
Ceeded7.60 Cr5.40Cr3.6 Cr17.5 Cr NRA
UA8.26 Cr (including GST) 5.78 Cr (including GST)3.68 Cr (including GST)
Guntur5.76 Cr (including GST)4.60 Cr (including GST)3.68 Cr (including GST)
East4.75 Cr (including GST)3.66 Cr (including GST)2.72 Cr (including GST)
Krishna 3.58 Cr (including GST)2.60 Cr (including GST)1.95 Cr (including GST)
West 3.28 Cr (including GST)2.68 Cr (including GST)2.15 Cr (including GST)
Nellore1.76 Cr (including GST)1.31 Cr (including GST)0.91 Cr (including GST)
Andhra50 Cr NRA
AP/TS 64.69 Cr (56.39 Cr excluding GST) - 85.5 Cr Gross47.49 Cr (41.49 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross32.38 Cr (28.40 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross121 Cr NRA (incl P&P)
Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala35 Cr Valued
Karnataka 10.5 Cr - 19 Cr Gross7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross
Tamil Nadu1.9 Cr - 4.8 Cr Gross1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross
Kerala0.6 Cr - 1.55 Cr Gross0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross
North India 61 Cr - 115 Cr Gross33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross
ROI 75 Cr Valued
Overseas 18.5 Cr - 41 Cr Gross
15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross40 Cr Valued
Worldwide157.19 Cr (148.89 Cr excluding GST) - 266.85 Cr Gross
106.09 Cr (100.09 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross64.58 Cr (60.60 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross 271 Cr

