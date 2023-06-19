New Schedule Date locked for Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram is having a tough time. The planned schedules are canceled and there are a lot of speculations around the film. From the past couple of days, there are rumors that Mahesh Babu is not in a mood to shoot for the film till the end of July because of the heat wave but there is no truth in the news. The upcoming schedule of Guntur Kaaram will start on June 25th in a special set in Hyderabad.

The upcoming schedules are planned and the team will work without breaks. Guntur Kaaram is already announced for Sankranthi 2024 release and the makers have to complete the shooting portions at the earliest. Pooja Hegde, Sree Leela are the leading ladies and the film has a huge supporting cast. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of Guntur Kaaram.