Vijay Deverakonda to juggle between Three Films

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is now coming with an interesting lineup of films. His next film Kushi is a romantic entertainer and it is in the final stages of shoot. The pending portions of the film will be shot next week in a final schedule and Kushi is announced for September 1st release. Vijay Deverakonda recently joined the sets of his next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor plays a cop in this film and the shoot is happening in Saradhi Studios, Hyderabad. Some key episodes will be canned in this schedule. Sree Leela is the leading lady.

Vijay Deverakonda also signed a family entertainer that will be directed by Parasuram. The film’s official launch took place recently and Vijay Deverakonda will join the sets of the film in July. The film is expected to be wrapped up in quick schedules and the makers are working on an aim to release this film for Sankranthi 2024. Dil Raju is the producer and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. For now, Vijay Deverakonda is working on three films and is juggling between the sets of these films.