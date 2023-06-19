Give inputs to prepare manifesto, Naidu asks party workers

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked the rank and file of the party to give him inputs so as to prepare a detailed manifesto of the party for the 2024 general election.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers at the party state headquarters in Mangalagiri, Chandrababu Naidu wanted the party activists to visit every house in their area, get their problems and consolidate them to be included in the manifesto. He asked them to send their proposals to the party state office.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to defeat the YSR Congress and send Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail. He said that Jagan had destroyed the state and felt that the TDP would have to take up the responsibility of rebuilding the state.

Maintaining that Jagan is uttering blatant lies that he has built the TIDCO houses in Gudivada, Chandrababu said that “since I have built houses that are eligible for residential purpose, Jagan is simply cheating the public in the name of building houses in a single cent of land.”

Pointing out that when the TDP leaders informed the Centre that ganja is freely available in the State, the TDP office in New Delhi was attacked, Chandrababu said that his party has experienced several such experiences earlier and the TDP never gets scared of such threats.

Chandrababu Naidu believes that Jagan has no right to rule the State any longer. Expressing serious concern that the gun culture is on the rise in the State and the blade batch is ruling the roost, he said that assets worth Rs 40,000 cr were looted by simply threatening the owners.

None other than the son of a YSRCP MP in Visakhapatnam himself admitted that his own family members were threatened with dire consequences inside their own house and were tortured by a gang which used ganja, he said.

Unable to bear the harassment, this MP is migrating from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad while in Satya Sai district an innocent person has resorted to suicide as the ruling party leaders forcibly occupied his asstes worth Rs 12 cr, Chandrababu said. It is really regrettable that every village has a psycho now, the TDP supremo said and stated that he had predicted long ago that the State is going to witness an atrocious atmosphere.

Calling upon the TDP activists to take the responsibility to protect the State, Chandrababu told them to instill confidence among the innocent people. Suspecting a sort of conspiracy to blackmail everyone in the State, he said that the TDP activists are subjected to various kinds of harassment. Maintaining that he is indebted to every TDP worker, Chandarbabu Naidu said that clear policies in the name of Super Six are being designed for the progress of the State.