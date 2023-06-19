YSRCP MLA dares Pawan to contest against him

The ruling YSR Congress MLA from Kakinada Urban, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday dared Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to contest against him. He also asked whether Pawan Kalyan had the freedom to contest from anywhere he wanted to.

Speaking to media persons at Kakinada, Chandrasekhar Rao took strong exception to Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against him the other day. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the MLA was indulging in Ganja smuggling and he would take him on the streets with handcuffs once Jana Sena formed the government after the next election.

Pawan Kalyan also said that he would ensure the defeat of Chandrasekhar Reddy in the election. “I would not let you enter the Assembly again,” Pawan Kalyan said and pledged that he would change his name if Chandrasekhar Reddy won the election.

Reacting to this statement, Chandrasekhar Reddy dared Pawan Kalyan to contest from Kakinada Urban Assembly constituency against him. He also said that Pawan Kalyan would have to get the ticket from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

“I will get the ticket from Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pawan Kalyan will have to get it from Chandrababu Naidu,” the MLA said. He further said that he had contested the Assembly elections three times and won twice. However, Pawan Kalyan contested from two seats and lost both the seats, he said.

Stating that Pawan Kalyan had made personal remarks against him, the MLA said he would also make personal remarks against the Jana Sena chief. He sought to advise the Jana Sena chief to focus on political activities rather than getting involved in personal activities.