Immediately after the TDP forms the coming government the old fee reimbursement scheme will be reintroduced for the benefit of the students and the fees will be directly credited to the accounts of the respective colleges, said Nara Loeksh, TDP general secretary, her eon Monday.

“With ineffectual schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena the students and their parents are facing mental strain and the old fee reimbursement scheme will be the best and the coming TDP government will reintroduce this,” Lokesh said.

When the villagers complained that they are suffering from the fluoride problem and no safe drinking water is available for them due to which they are affected with various diseases, Lokesh promised to solve the problem once the TDP is into power again. “To rid of these problems the only solution is that Chandrababu Naidu should be back as the chief minister,” Lokesh commented.

Pointing out that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has stopped payment of pensions to at least six lakh beneficiaries and another six lakh are set to lose their pensions soon, Lokesh promised to revive the pension facility for all these pensioners once the TDP forms the coming government. He also said that the additional taxes on fuel too will be waived by the coming TDP rule.

Stating that the OTS system is a big fraud, he asked the villagers not to pay the amount under OTS and immediately after the TDP is back in power free house site pattas will be distributed to them. Asking the youth to just wait for a few more months, he said soon after the TDP is into the government 20 lakh vacancies in various wings will be filled.

“For those who will not get jobs, an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 each will be paid every month till they get jobs,” he added.

Earlier, the villagers of Obulayalapalli in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh complained that their village is among 19 such villages submerged under Kandaleru reservoir but jobs are not provided to them as promised.

Observing that it is the duty of the ruling dispensation to provide compensation to the project displaced, Mr Nara Lokesh promised to take all possible steps to resolve all their problems by the coming TDP government.